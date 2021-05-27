Air France flight from Paris to Moscow canceled on Thursday

PARIS/MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. An Air France flight from Paris to Moscow scheduled to Thursday was canceled, the Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport told TASS.

"Flight Air France AF-1154 scheduled to depart from Terminal 2E at 10.20 am Paris time [11.20 am Moscow time] was canceled", the Airport service said.

This piece of information is also confirmed by the online display of the Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow.

This is the second cancellation of flights from Paris to Moscow over the last 24 hours. A similar flight was canceled on Wednesday due to technical reasons after the Russian side had not approved the flight plan bypassing Belarusian airspace.