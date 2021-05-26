Moscow Exchange okays Zoom, Western Digital, Virgin Galactic stock for trading from June 1

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Twenty foreign securities, including shares belonging to Zoom, Western Digital, and Virgin Galactic, will get the green light for trading starting from June 1, 2021, the Moscow Exchange reports on Wednesday.

Likewise, the securities of Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, BlackRock, Morgan Stanley, and pharmaceutical companies — G1 Therapeutics, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and eHealth will join the new list of instruments available for trading.

As a result of the additions to the list of shares and depositary receipts, there are now 144 foreign issuers traded on the Moscow Exchange. The stock exchange will continue expanding its list of foreign securities available for sale, addressing the demand of banks, brokers, management companies, and their clients.

Trading in shares of foreign issuers kicked off on the Moscow Exchange on August 24, 2020. Transactions can be closed during primary and evening trading sessions. Settlements are made in rubles, while dividends on shares accrue in the nominal currency.