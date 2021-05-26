Hainan's medical tourism zone shipped $ 15.64 million worth of medical supplies in 2021

HAIKOU, May 26. /TASS/. The customs warehouse of Lecheng International Medical Tourism Zone on Hainan received more than 100 million yuan (over $ 15.64 million) worth of medical supplies in 2021, reported the Hainan Daily.

"From the beginning of this year to the beginning of May, the value of the goods delivered to the warehouse exceeded 100 million yuan, and as the development of the Lecheng zone accelerates in the second half of the year, the cost of drugs and equipment will continue to increase, and it is expected to exceed 300 million yuan by the end of the year (about $ 47 million)", the newspaper quoted representative of the customs warehouse Xing Fei as saying.

Since the beginning of the year, over 20 million yuan (about $ 3.13 million) worth of drugs and medical equipment has been supplied from the warehouse every month. In particular, the repository contains cochlear implants used by patients with hearing loss, intraocular lenses (artificial lenses), antibodies for the treatment of neuroblastoma, the anti-inflammatory agent fluocinolone acetonide, the drug pralsetinib used in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, and many other medical products.

"Thanks to the customs warehouse, licensed drugs and medical equipment can be easily obtained when needed, greatly improving the treatment process and reducing patients' waiting time," said Xing Fei.

In 2020, the value of goods in the customs warehouse of Lecheng cluster reached 171 million yuan (approximately $ 27 million).

The decision to establish Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone in Hainan's Boao was made in 2013. The object occupies 20 sq. km, on its territory there are clinics of traditional Chinese and Western medicine. This cluster attracts highly qualified specialists from China and other countries, and also cooperates with leading foreign medical institutions to provide top-notch services.