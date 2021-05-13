Belarus assessing Hainan's investment potential

HAIKOU, May 13. /TASS/. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to China Yuri Senko visited Hainan to participate in the business program of the China International Consumer Exhibition and to familiarize himself with the investment opportunities of this southern region of China, stated the message of the country's embassy in China.

According to the statement of the diplomatic mission, Senko took part in the opening ceremony of the exhibition, and also held meetings with representatives of the provinces of Hainan, Shanxi and Henan, as well as China's General Administration of Customs and the Bank of China.

During the visit, the diplomat also met with participants of the project to launch a regular cargo flight between the Belarusian city of Orsha and the administrative center of Hainan province Haikou.

In addition, Senko discussed the possibilities of cooperation in the field of education, in particular, on cooperation in this area between Yanka Kupala State University of Grodno and Hainan College of Economics and Business.

The first China International Consumer Exhibition was held on May 7-10 at the Hainan International Exhibition Center in Haikou. The total exhibition area reached 80,000 square meters. The expo was attended by representatives of 70 countries, over 2,600 premium brands of consumer products, as well as more than 1,500 companies, including about 850 Chinese, over 650 - foreign ones. During four days the exhibition attracted more than 240,000 visitors, as well as over 30,000 customers.