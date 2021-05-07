Yalta International Economic Forum to be held from November 4 to 6 — official

New Yalta Conference may be needed to revive Europe once coronavirus fades, says expert

SIMFEROPOL, May 7. /TASS/. The Yalta International Economic Forum (YIEF) will be held in Crimea from November 4 to 6, 2021, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin wrote on his Instagram page.

"This year, the Yalta Forum will take place from November 4 to 6! The decision was made during the business trip to Crimea," he wrote.

The Forum has been held in Crimea since 2015, usually in April. The event did not take place in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic and was postponed. Over 4,500 people took part in the Forum in 2019, including 807 foreign delegates.