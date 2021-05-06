Venezuela to send solid delegation to SPIEF, says Russian envoy to Caracas

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Venezuela will send a solid delegation to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in 2021, Russian Ambassador to Caracas Sergei Melik-Bagdasarov told TASS on Thursday.

"The coming months promise to be intensive regarding the bilateral exchanges of delegations, for example, over the parliament pipeline. We are looking forward to a representative Venezuelan delegation at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. Contacts between various ministries and agencies are on the agenda to build on the results of the meeting between the co-chairs of the intergovernmental high-level Russian-Venezuelan commission that was held in Caracas on March 30, 2021," the diplomat said.

Representatives of both countries "face enormous and intensive mutual work," he added.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held from June 2 to 5 in an offline format with adherence to all epidemiological safety measures.