Hainan's Sanya leading destination for long-term travel packages in China

HAIKOU, April 29. /TASS/. Hainan's Sanya became the most popular destination in China in the category of long-term travel packages, involving visits to a number of attractions over several days in recent months, reported the Sanya Daily citing Lvmama, a Chinese electronic platform for the promotion of tourism products.

According to the company, Chengdu (southwestern Sichuan province) is the second most attractive tourist destination in China. Chengdu is followed by Beijing, Shanghai and Guilin (Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, south of the country). The top-10 also includes Wuhan and the ancient capital of China, Xi'an.

"This year, the flow of tourists to China almost equaled the level of 2019, long-term travel by small tourist groups turned out to be more popular," said Lvmama CEO Zou Qingling. "One of the most important criteria influencing the choice of our clients is the package of services that is included in the check-in in prestigious hotels".

According to the assessment of the website, in addition to beaches and nightclubs this year, such highlights of the tourist program as visits to ancient cultural and historical monuments and famous landscape zones, as well as recreation in rural cottages, have become very popular among tourists in China. As it turned out, Sanya and the surrounding area have all the necessary advantages to meet the needs of organizing a trip for several days, which would include all the listed features.

Hainan's travel agencies predict a record number of tourists will visit the island during the nationwide International Labor Day weekend (May 1-5). Tickets for flights to Sanya are almost completely sold out, about 90% of rooms in the city's hotels have been reserved.

Hainan remains one of the most popular holiday destinations in China all year round. According to official data, 83 million tourists visited the southernmost province of China in 2019. Amid the pandemic over the past year, this figure decreased by 22%, amounting to 64.55 million people.