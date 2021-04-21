Putin urges authorities to extend 20% refund on travel expenses until year-end

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. The 20-percent refund program for citizens’ expenses on trips across Russia, could be extended until the end of 2021, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly.

"In order to ensure that as many people as possible can improve their health at vacation centers and resorts, I propose extending the program, which envisages refunding 20% of expenses on trips across Russia, until the end of the year," the head of state announced.