Business sector to pour $2.6 bln into Russian tourism projects in coming 2-3 years

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Business is ready to invest around 200 bln rubles ($2.6 bln) in development of Russia’s tourism and hospitality industry in coming 2-3 years, Head of the Federal Agency for Tourism Zarina Doguzova said in an interview with TASS.

"Meanwhile we understand that the pool of investment projects that was formed this year, is worth around 200 bln rubles, which means that already now, in coming 2-3 years, business is ready to invest around 200 bln rubles in tourism and development of hospitality industry. Whereas if we speak about tourist multipliers that are at least one to three, the issue is about almost 600 bln rubles worth of investment in the economy," she said.

The current task of the Federal Agency for Tourism is to create such conditions both regarding taxes, cheap loans, co-financing of various events, and regarding joint efforts of regions and businesses that will ensure development of all that, Doguzova added.