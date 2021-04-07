Audience of Russian Internet segment in 2020 surpasses 95 mln people

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. The audience of the Russian segment of the Internet in 2020 amounted to more than 95 mln people, which is more than 78% of the population of Russia, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko announced on Wednesday.

"By the end of 2020, its (the Russian segment of the Internet - TASS) audience is more than 78% of the population of our country," Chernyshenko said.

He clarified that, according to the Russian Association for Electronic Communications (RAEC), up to 80% of the Russian economy depends on communication and digital technologies. "This influence will only increase over time, one of the goals of the Digital Economy national project is to contribute to its strengthening and growth," the Deputy Prime Minister added.

Chernyshenko also noted that the development prospects of Runet are directly related to the improvement of IT competencies both among the Russian population as a whole and among the professional IT community.

On April 7, the Russian segment of the Internet turns 27 years. According to a study by Mediascope, in 2019 its audience grew to 93 mln people.