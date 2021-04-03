All stranded ships pass through Suez Canal after Ever Green freed

CAIRO, April 3. /TASS/. All the ships stranded by the grounding of the mammoth container ship Ever Green have passed through the Suez Canal, Osama Rabie, the head of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA), said on Saturday.

"The last group of 61 vessels that had to line for passage due to the incident with the Ever Green passed through the Suez Canal on Saturday," he said.

On March 23, the Ever Given vessel ran aground at the southern end of the Suez Canal after being caught in strong winds and a sandstorm. The 220,000-ton massive ship nearly 400 meters long wedged its bow and stern into the opposite banks of the waterway blocking it. It took six days to dislodge the giant container vessel. It ended in success after dredging operations had been carried out.

In the meantime, 422 ships with a cumulative tonnage of 26 tons lined up for passage and the traffic jam stretched nearly as far as India. The Egyptian authorities promised right away that the crisis would be resolved by the end of the week.