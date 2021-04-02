Russian Direct Investment Fund to present robot conveyor for COVID tests

MOSCOW, April 2. /TASS/. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) presents a robot conveyor making 300 COVID tests per hour and not requiring staff attendance, chief executive of the Fund Kirill Dmitriev says on Friday at the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We will now announce a certain breakthrough: our tests are highly needed in airports and in other sites outside laboratories and we will announce the robot conveyor that is able to make 300 tests per hour and does not require skilled personnel. We believe this will be a key solution not merely for Russia but for other countries also - to automate making tests outside laboratories," Dmitriev said.

The Fund supplied over 15 mln tests to 17 countries from the start of the pandemic, including the UAE, Austria, and France, he noted.