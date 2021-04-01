Crimea expects to see record number of tourists in 2021

SIMFEROPOL, April 1. /TASS/. Crimea is expected to receive at least eight mln tourists in 2021, head of the Crimean State Council’s Committee on Tourism, Resorts and Sports Alexei Chernyak told TASS.

"We expect that 99.9% of tourists will be domestic ones," he said. "The year before last, we set a record, receiving 7.5 million tourists, and we saw more than six million tourist last year. If the situation remains unchanged, we expect to receive about eight million guests this year, reaching a post-Soviet record high," Chernyak said.

According to him, new tourist attractions have been established in Crimea, dozens of tourist facilities have been refurbished and many holiday centers are undergoing renovation.

"We will treat our guests to Crimean fish, oysters, fruit and vegetables, as well as to Crimean wine. We will also offer health and wellness programs," the official added.

Chernyak added that Crimea planned to host a number of festivals, including international ones, but those events would depend on the coronavirus situation. In particular, a yacht regatta will be held along the southern coast of Crimea.