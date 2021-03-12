Eastern Economic Forum set to take place on September 2-4

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. The 6th Eastern Economic Forum will be held on September 2-4, 2021, on the Far Eastern Federal University campus, the Roscongress Foundation said in a statement on Friday.

"I am confident that this year’s Forum will build on its investment capacity. Moreover, it will become an important platform for developing humanitarian ties in light of our cooperation with Asian countries in fighting COVID-19," Advisor to the President of the Russian Federation, Executive Secretary of the EEF Organizing Committee Anton Kobyakov was quoted as saying.

The forum will be held "to the highest standards and will comply with Rospotrebnadzor and WHO recommendations on compulsory measures that aim to prevent the spread of coronavirus," he added.

According to Kobyakov, the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok is an efficient tool for developing international multilateral cooperation in the Asia-Pacific, which annually brings together leaders of the top APAC countries for discussing universal aspects of the global economy.

The Eastern Economic Forum was established by decree of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin in 2015 to support the economic development of Russia’s Far East and to expand international cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region. It is traditionally held in early September on Russky Island in the Primorye Territory. In 2020, the forum was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.