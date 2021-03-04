Uniper ends financing of Nord Stream 2

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Germany’s Uniper acting as the financial partner of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project does not plan to finance it in the future, the company’s top manager said at an online press conference on Thursday.

"We can confirm to you that we do not plan to make payments in future. I hope this information will help you," the top manager said.

Uniper does not disclose the amount of investments made in the construction of Nord Stream 2, the top manager noted.

OMV, Shell and Wintershall Dea announced completion of project financing earlier.

The Nord Stream 2 project involves the construction of two pipeline strings with a total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters per year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany. To date, 95% of Nord Stream 2 has been finished. The pipelay is underway now in Danish territorial waters.