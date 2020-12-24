Dollar drops below 74 rubles on Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. The dollar declined by 1.51% during the trading session on the Moscow Exchange on Thursday to 73.95 rubles, according to trading data.

The dollar rate was at the level below 74 rubles last time on December 21 of this year.

The euro lost 1.25% during the trading session and totaled 90.4 rubles.

At the same time, Brent oil futures with delivery in February 2021 moved down by 0.57% to $50.91 a barrel on the London-based ICE. WTI oil prices dropped by 0.5% to $47.88 per barrel.