Avifavir coronavirus drug to cost $104

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. The price of the Avifavir coronavirus drug price in pharmacies will be about 8,000 rubles ($103.9), being approximately 30% lower than the price of foreign counterparts, chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said at a press conference on Thursday.

"Our price will be about eight thousand rubles," Dmitriev said. The drug price will be approximately 30% lower than for counterparts, he noted.

"We believe the price set for several counterparts - 12,000 rubles ($155.7) is a very high price. We deliberately delayed our pharmacies reach to present a more reasonable price," Dmitriev added.