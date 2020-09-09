Russian flagship air carrier Aeroflot resumes Moscow-Cairo flights

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russian flagship air carrier Aeroflot will on Wednesday resume flights from Moscow to Cairo, interrupted this spring amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree to resume air traffic with Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and the Maldives on a mutual basis. Flights to Egypt can be performed three times a week, to the UAE and the Maldives - twice a week. Earlier, Russia resumed air service with Turkey, the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Tanzania.

Aeroflot has announced the resumption of flights to Cairo from September 9, to the Maldives from 10 September and the UAE from 11 September.

According to the flight schedule, posted by Aeroflot on its website, flights to Cairo will depart on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. At the same time, EgyptAir will also carry out three flights a week - on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Russians who arrived in Cairo will not have to stay in self-isiolation, but they are obliged to carry a document confirming their negative novel coronavirus status received no earlier than 72 hours before the arrival. Upon their return to Moscow, Russians have to pass another coronavirus test within three days and upload the result to the state services portal.