Aeroflot resumes flights to Geneva from August 15

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Aeroflot Airlines will resume flights to Geneva, Switzerland, from August 15. Earlier, the Russian government made a decision on the possibility of resuming flights with the country.

"Flights will be operated from August 15 under a reduced program (one flight per week on Saturdays)," the report said. "As international air traffic is restored, the frequency of flights may change," the company noted.

Earlier, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed an order to lift restrictions on entry to Russia for Swiss citizens.

People arriving in Switzerland from Russia will be required to undergo a 10-day quarantine.

Earlier, Russia opened air connections with the United Kingdom, Turkey, Tanzania, and a land border with Abkhazia.