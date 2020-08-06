MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Aeroflot will cancel part of earlier planned international flights until August 31.
Aeroflot to cancel part of earlier planned international flights until August 31
Russia’s MiG-31 fighter scrambled to intercept Norwegian spy plane over Barents Sea
The Russian fighter’s crew identified the air target as a Norwegian Air Force Falcon 20 radio-technical reconnaissance and electronic warfare aircraft
Read more
Press review: Who is behind the deadly blast in Beirut and Lukashenko rails against Moscow
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, August 5
Read more
Russia to be ally of Belarus though ties are now partner-like, not brotherly — Lukashenko
The incumbent president reassured that his country will continue to resolve international problems exclusively through peaceful means and will extend a helping hand to other states if they ask
Read more
Russia in talks on production of anti-coronavirus vaccine in Brazil, India
Requests for the Russian vaccine were received from more than 20 countries
Read more
Over 160 tanks and armored vehicles arrive for Russian Army and Airborne Force
Among them are BMD-4M airborne infantry fighting vehicles, BMP-3 and BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles and also T-72B and T-80 tanks
Read more
All volunteers develop coronavirus immunity after Russian vaccine trial
Russian scientists would release all their findings in August
Read more
Russia mulls full resumption of international air travel from August 11 — sources
Russia has been gradually lifting restrictions on international flights, imposed at the end of March amid the coronavirus pandemic
Read more
Russia supplies Avifavir anti-coronavirus drug to more than 15 countries
Avifavir is one of the two registered COVID-19 drugs in the world
Read more
Press review: Russia scrapping tax deal with Cyprus and US expanding presence in Poland
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, August 4
Read more
Russia launches production of latest Armata tanks
It is also preparing the Armata for export, according to the industry and trade minister
Read more
Iskander tactical missile systems to deliver massive strike in southern Russia drills
The drills will run as a special field exercise to study the experience of employing and operating advanced artillery systems, according to the top brass
Read more
Gazprom to appeal against Polish regulator’s fine
The fine was imposed because of the company’s refusal to furnish Nord Stream 2 data requested by the regulator
Read more
Putin offers condolences to Lebanese president following blast in Beirut port
A massive explosion rocked the port area of Beirut on Tuesday
Read more
Russia launches serial production of latest Udav army pistol
The pistol’s design incorporates original solutions that give it some advantages compared to CZ, Glock, Walther, Colt and other pistols, according to Rostec
Read more
Russia starts supplies of Avifavir anti-COVID drug to South Africa
South Africa has recently seen a rapid increase in the number of patients with coronavirus infection
Read more
Beirut port blast was equivalent to 4.5-magnitude earthquake — seismologists
According to Cyprus Mail, the echo of the blast reached the Cyprus capital of Nicosia, which is 241 km away from Beirut
Read more
Russia successfully tests vertical take-off and landing cyclocopter
As its advantage compared to a helicopter, the cyclocopter features better maneuverability, considerably smaller dimensions and shielded rotors, according to the Advanced Research Foundation CEO
Read more
Polish regulator imposes $57 mln penalty on Gazprom over Nord Stream 2 investigation
The penalty is due to the Russian gas giant's failure to cooperate in the investigation conducted in relation to construction of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, according to Poland’s UOKiK
Read more
Three Russian firms to start serial production of COVID-19 vaccine in September
Several thousands of vaccine doses per month are planned to be produced at the initial stage
Read more
Il-114-300 turboprop to make maiden flight in September
The seating capacity of the airplane is 68 passengers and the speed will be 500 km per hour, according to the top manager
Read more
Russia might register coronavirus vaccine by end of summer - expert
Now the development of the vaccine is at the stage of preclinical trials, they might last another month
Read more
Orient Queen cruise ship sinks in Beirut port following blast
As OTV reported Wednesday, two people who were onboard when the incident happened died, while seven more were injured
Read more
Thousands injured after massive explosions rock Lebanese capital
At least 30 people were killed
Read more
Russia’s figure skater Kostornaia parts ways with merited Coach Tutberidze
Tutberidze, 46, was in charge of training Kostornaia since 2017
Read more
Russia calls for investigation into leaks of UN reports on North Korea — deputy envoy
"We regret that the confidential report of the UN experts on the DPRK is likely to be leaked to the press again," Dmitry Polyanskiy said
Read more
Lebanon’s military council declares Beirut a disaster-stricken city
According to first reports, the tragedy was caused by the detonation of 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate during welding works
Read more
Russia’s Vector research center plans to launch COVID-19 vaccine production in November
Closer to the end of the year and the start of the next year we can talk about switching to vaccination at least for people from risk groups with a further switch to massive vaccination
Read more
Ship whose cargo allegedly exploded in Lebanon belongs to Russian businessman
In 2013, the ship sailing under Moldovan flag was carrying hazardous cargo from Batumi to Mozambique and made an unplanned call to Beirut
Read more
Russian scientists publish first results of Avifavir clinical trials
The pilot part of clinical trials demonstrated that Avifavir possesses rapid antiviral action
Read more
MC-21 jet with Russian engine to make maiden flight by year-end
Required checks are performed at present
Read more
Russian top brass says Su-27 jets didn’t violate any foreign airspace in Baltic flight
Finland’s Defense Ministry issued a statement earlier on Tuesday that two Russian Su-27 fighters allegedly violated the country’s airspace in the area of Helsinki over the Gulf of Finland
Read more
Serial production of Russia’s first electric car to begin in late 2020 — minister
"It is clear that the pandemic somehow affected the project’s development," Denis Manturov said
Read more
Russia records lowest number of coronavirus cases since April 23
Russia's coronavirus cases rose by 5,159 to 861,423 in the past 24 hours, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center
Read more
Lukashenko focuses on ties with Russia, world situation, pandemic in address to the nation
The Belarusian president criticized Russia for opting in favor of ‘partnership’ relations instead of ‘fraternal’ ones
Read more
Israeli army says it’s time to ‘transcend conflict’ with Lebanon
"Israel has offered to send humanitarian and medical assistance to Lebanon via security and international channels," IDF said
Read more
Russian Navy kicks off Oceanic Shield naval drills in Baltic Sea
The drills involve over 30 warships of various classes
Read more
Press review: Will Minsk extradite Russians to Kiev and Putin greenlights cryptocurrencies
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, August 3
Read more
Belarus lost about $600 mln because of 'oil conflict' with Russia, Lukashenko says
He also noted that Belarus had lost about $9.5 billion over five years due to expensive loans and unfair prices for energy resources
Read more
Russia starts training cosmonauts for record fast flight to orbital outpost
The four-orbit scheme that takes about six hours is currently considered as the shortest in manned flights
Read more