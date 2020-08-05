Regular flights between Arkhangelsk, Vologda are scheduled for August 6

ARKHANGELSK, August 5. /TASS/. Regular flights between Arkhangelsk and Vologda will begin from August 6, the Arkhangelsk Region’s administration told TASS.

"The first flight Arkhangelsk - Velsk - Vologda is scheduled for August 6," the administration’s press service said. "A ticket from Arkhangelsk to Velsk costs 3,414 rubles ($46.7), from Arkhangelsk to Vologda - 3,708 rubles ($50.7) - those flights are subsidized."

The flights will be operated by Let L-410 planes on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Earlier, there have not been flights from Arkhangelsk to Vologda. Flights to Velsk used to be operated in the Soviet times only.

The subsidies are financed by Rosaviatsiya, the aviation agency, and the other part is covered by the Arkhangelsk Region’s budget.