Bulgaria looks forward to welcoming Russian tourists

SOFIA, July 28. /TASS/. Bulgaria is looking forward to welcoming Russian tourists and hopes that air links between the two countries will be restored as soon as possible, Bulgarian Minister of Tourism Marijana Nikolova said in a conversation with Russian Ambassador to Sofia Anatoly Makarov.

"I hope that Russia will soon be excluded from the EU’s list of prohibited countries and accordingly, you will exclude Bulgaria from the list of countries that Russian tourists are not allowed to visit," she said, as cited by the Tourism Ministry’s press service.

The minister pointed out that Russia was important for Bulgaria’s tourism industry.

According to the Tourism Ministry, Bulgaria’s aviation authorities have informed Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency that they are ready to resume flights to Russia after receiving the relevant permission, while consular services were ready to promptly issue visas to Russians.

An agreement has been reached that a Russia-Bulgaria tourism forum will take place in late 2020. Nikolova is expected to hold a conversation with head of Russia’s Federal Agency for Tourism Zarina Doguzova in the coming days, the Bulgarian Tourism Ministry added.

"Tourism exchanges play an important role in strengthening relations between Russia and Bulgaria. During the conversation we reiterated our mutual desire to promote cooperation in this field," Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria Anatoly Makarov emphasized. According to him, "efforts to overcome restrictions on the movement of people and ease visa restrictions are our priorities in terms of tourism development." "We are determined to closely cooperate to boost tourist flows," the envoy added.