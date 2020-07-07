Outlook for resuming international flights from Russia is hazy, Kremlin says

"The outlook is hazy. It is unclear because of the rate of emergence of various new [coronavirus] outbreak hot spots in Europe, in Asia, in various cities," he said.

According to him, "the situation in this respect is unstable, and changes from day to day."

Answering the question whether Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed with the Aeroflot CEO Vitaly Savelyev the issue of the carrier’s secondary offering during their meeting on July 6, the spokesman said: "I do not possess this information, cannot say anything."

On Monday, in Kremlin Putin and the Aeroflot CEO discussed the situation in the air industry given the coronavirus pandemic. During the meeting the president noted that so far it is difficult to forecast the opening of European borders to Russian citizens.