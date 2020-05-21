Alrosa holds largest digital tender with over 800 diamonds

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Russian diamond producer Alrosa offered an option to buy rough diamonds through its digital platform amid the coronavirus pandemic related restrictions. The company offers over 800 rough diamonds from 5-10 carats batches, according to its official statement.

The offered volume is the largest ALROSA has ever put on a digital tender.

"Our offer gives customers interested in purchasing and ready to work remotely under current circumstances the opportunity to review and buy rough. After analyzing the clients’ needs, the company for the first time puts such vast amount of diamonds up for a digital tender. We consciously decided to sell stones separately, allowing clients to choose goods according to their needs and desired characteristics. Our proficiency in digital tenders allows us to offer clients a unique opportunity to make a commercial decision remotely instead of a traditional visit to the office, providing them with all information required," Deputy CEO of Alrosa Evgeny Agureev said.