Putin discusses measures to preserve Rosneft optimal investment volume with company CEO

NOVO-OGARYOVO, May 12. / TASS /. Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed state support measures to maintain the optimal investment volume of Rosneft with the head of Rosneft, Igor Sechin on Tuesday.

President Putin noted that reducing the investment program of Rosneft this year by 200 bln rubles, or over $2 bln (from 950 billion rubles, or over $12 bln a year earlier to 750 billion rubles, or over $10 bln) "is a lot." "It is very important for us to keep the entire chain of your contractors and subcontractors, because your orders provide work for a large number of industrial enterprises. What state measures are needed to support and keep your investment at the optimal volume?" the president asked Sechin.