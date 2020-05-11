Putin makes decision on new package of measures to support citizens and economy

NOVO-OGAREVO, May 11. / TASS /. Russian President Vladimir Putin decided on a new package of measures to support citizens and the economy, said he on Monday at a meeting on measures to combat the spread of coronavirus.

"We will definitely keep the already taken support measures, and now, at the time of the transition to the restoration of business life, we again decided on a new package of measures to support citizens and the economy. The government and I have worked on this in detail," President Putin said.

He added that the restrictive measures affected many sectors of the economy. At the same time, he recalled that the list of affected industries has been formed and is constantly updated. Support is provided for enterprises from these areas on the federal level, so that small and medium-sized businesses, system-forming enterprises maintain employment, their work collectives and do not accumulate wage arrears. President Putin noted that if the heads of regions make decisions to suspend the activities of enterprises that are not included in the list of affected industries, then they will have to provide their own tools to support these companies and employ their employees by coordinating such measures with the federal government.