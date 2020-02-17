Lithuania loses 1.4 bln euro dispute with Gazprom in final instance

VILNIUS, February 17. /TASS/. Lithuania has lost the case of its financial claims in the amount of 1.4 bln euro to Russian gas giant Gazprom in the final instance, the country’s Energy Ministry reported on Monday.

"The Supreme Court of Sweden rejected Lithuania’s request to review the decision of the court of appeal of that country, which upheld the 2016 Stockholm arbitration order and was unfavorable for us," the ministry said.

The litigation between Lithuania and the Russian gas giant lasted almost eight years. Official Vilnius claimed that Gazprom set unfair prices for gas in 2004-2012 taking advantage of its monopoly position in the Lithuanian natural gas market. However, Vilnius failed to prove this in court. According to the Lithuanian Ministry of Energy, legal costs amounted to 10.5 mln euros.