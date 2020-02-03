Russia, Saudi Arabia confirm readiness to cooperate in OPEC+ format

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud discussed the current situation on the global hydrocarbons market and confirmed readiness to coordinate activities in the OPEC+ format to support stability of the global oil market, the Kremlin’s press service says on Monday.

"A telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud took place on the initiative of the Saudi side. The current situation on the global hydrocarbons market was thoroughly discussed. The readiness to continue coordination of activities in the OPEC+ format for support of the global oil market stability was affirmed from both sides," the press service says.

The parties agreed to continue contacts at different levels, the Kremlin said.