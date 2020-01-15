Ruble exchange rate and stock indexes barely respond to news of government resignation

MOSCOW, January 15. / TASS /. The ruble exchange rate during the trading on the Moscow Stock Exchange practically did not change after the announcement of the resignation of the Government of the Russian Federation. According to the data at 16:30 Moscow time, the dollar against the ruble strengthened to the level of closing of previous trades by 0.59% and amounted to 61.81 rubles, the euro rose by 0.71% - to 68.86 rubles.

The Moscow Exchange index fell 0.25% to 3121.81 points, while the RTS index fell 0.49% to 1597.17 points.