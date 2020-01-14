Hainan's Haikou gets 'smart' reversible lane

HAIKOU, January 14, .TASS/. Hainan's Haikou got a smart reversible lane. According to www.chinanews.net, its main feature will be mobile control. The road is located in Longhua district.

According to the news outlet, during rush hours traffic police officers can open a special application on their mobile phone, select several options, after which the lane dividers will automatically shift in one direction or another depending on traffic, providing three lanes in one direction and two in the opposite direction.

According to the publication, a demonstration and commissioning of the 'smart' lane took place on January 9. The report emphasizes that the innovation has improved the efficiency of traffic control during rush hours.