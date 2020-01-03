Transneft receives no application for oil supplies to Belarus as of January 1

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Transneft oil transporting company has received no requests from Russian oil companies for supplies to oil refineries in Belarus starting on January 1. Full-scale oil transit through that country continues, Transneft Spokesman Igor Dyomin told TASS.

"Transneft pumps oil in accordance with applications from oil companies. As of January 1, we have no applications from oil companies for deliveries to Belarusian refineries. At the same time, full-scale transit through Belarus goes on," he said.

Meanwhile, a source close to Belarusian oil refineries informed TASS that large stocks of crude oil (about 0.5 mln tonnes) had been created at the refineries. "That may be enough for about 20 days of work," he said.