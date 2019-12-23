Moscow, Kiev to discuss direct gas supply contracts after New Year

GORKI, December 23. /TASS/. The current information on contracts with Ukrainian companies on direct gas supplies is not true, the topic will be discussed after the New Year, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak reported to Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

"Today, they are making a storm in tea-cup in Ukraine over the fact that there are some five contracts with some Ukrainian we will supply gas to. This is not true," Kozak said.

According to him, with regard to direct gas supplies from Russia to Ukraine, the parties agreed to discuss it again after the New Year, "after all issues are resolved."