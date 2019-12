BERLIN, December 23. /TASS/. Germany’s Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) has allowed Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of construction of Nord Stream 2, to build the pipeline in Germany during the winter months. This is according to the agency’s press release.

"BSH has given its approval for the pipelaying to complete the construction of Nord Stream 2 on a 16.5 km stretch in the winter months," according to the document.