Twitch says Rambler withdraws illegal content claim without compensation

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Rambler Group on Wednesday withdrew lawsuit against Twitch streaming service over illegal distribution of broadcasts of English Premier League matches, Reuters reported referring to a statement by Twitch.

According to the statement, no compensation was paid.

Russia’s media and telecom watchdog Roskomnadzor told TASS on Tuesday that Russian sports channel Match TV and Twitch removed illegal content, the rights to which were defended by Rambler Group, and hence the services will not be banned.

On Monday, Russia’s Kommersant daily reported that Rambler Internet Holding had filed a lawsuit against the Twitch service over pirated broadcasts of the English Premier League games, demanding that Twitch be banned and pay 180 bln rubles ($2.9 mln) in damages, said Yulianna Tabastayeva, who is representing the streaming service in court. The Moscow City Court temporarily introduced the interim protective measures in the lawsuit concerning the safeguarding of the exclusive rights for audiovisual works.

Rambler Group also accused Match TV of illegally distributing content — video from the English Premier League matches on Match TV between August and November 2019.