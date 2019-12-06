SOCHI, December 6. /TASS/. Macroeconomic stability is provided in Russia and inflation is at the all-time low 3.6% level, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at the meeting with the German business executives.

"Macroeconomic stability is provided in Russia," Putin stated. "Industrial production growth was 3% last year. Unemployment (4.6%) and inflation (3.6%) are at a low level," he noted.

"This is the all-time low for Russia,’ the head of state added.

Government authorities are doing a lot for the removal of administrative barriers and provision of an optimal tax burden for the business, Putin said. In particular, special investment contracts are being offered to foreign businessmen, providing access to a vast range of state support measures on condition of production facilities localization in Russia, the head of state revealed.

GDP growth

The president expects the dynamics of GDP growth in Russia to remain positive this year.

"Last year, GDP added 2.3%, this year it will be more modest, but there will be positive dynamics. Positive dynamics will remain," the president said.

In an interview with the Russian television channels on Thursday, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said that Russia's GDP growth may reach 1.3-1.5% this year.

"This year, our economy has developed, but not at such a significant pace as we would like. The maximum growth that we expect can be from 1.3% to 1.5%," he commented.