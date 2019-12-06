Russia to increase gas production to 740 million cubic meters in 2019

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Russia will increase gas extraction by 2% to 740 billion cubic meters in 2019 compared to last year, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in an article published in the Energeticheskaya Politika (Energy Policy) magazine.

"For further reliable gas supplies to domestic and foreign consumers, gas production continues to increase. This year this rate is expected to increase by 2% compared to last year's record for the gas industry and reach aroudn 740 million cubic meters," Novak said.

He added that Russia has impressive success on the liquefied natural gas (LNG) market. "We really see impressive success here. We hope that at the end of the year, export of LNG will increase by almost 44% and reach around 39 billion cubic meters," he noted.

In 2018, gas production in Russia increased by 4.9$ compared to the previous year and reached 725 billion cubic meters. LNG export increased by 70% in the same period and reached 26.7 billion cubic meters.