Russia was producing 760,000 bpd of gas condensate in October 2018 - Energy Minister

VIENNA, December 5. /TASS/. The Russian Energy Ministry estimated the volume of gas condensate produced by the country in October 2018 [the level taken as the reference one in OPEC+ deal - TASS] as 760,000 barrels of gas condensate per day, Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Thursday.

"Oil alone will be taken into consideration at the October [2018] level. Accordingly, oil without condensate will be accounted for compliance. This is approximately 760,000 barrels [daily - TASS] lower," Novak noted.

Quotas for each specific OPEC+ country will be discussed on Friday, he added.