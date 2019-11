ANKARA, November 30. / TASS /. The launch of the Turk Stream pipeline is scheduled for January 8, 2020, said Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday at the ceremony of launching the TANAP gas pipeline, through which Azerbaijani gas will be supplied to Turkey and Europe.

"Of course, we have another very important step that we will take. On January 8 in Istanbul we will launch a gas pipeline called the Turk Stream," Erdogan said.