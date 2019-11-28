Germany appealed decision of EU court on OPAL gas pipeline, says Economy Ministry

BERLIN, November 28. /TASS/. Germany has appealed the decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union to limit the use of the OPAL gas pipeline by Gazprom, an official with the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs told TASS on Thursday.

"On November 20, the German government filed an appeal against the decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union," the ministry’s official said. At the same time, the official pointed out that the filing of the complaint has no suspensive effect on the court’s decision.

"The Federal Network Agency has already taken all necessary measures to implement the decision," the official with the ministry recalled.

"Further proceedings in the European Court will be held in accordance with European procedural law," TASS noted in the department.

In September, on considering Poland’s lawsuit, the EU Court of Justice overturned the European Commission’s decision dated 2016, according to which Gazprom could fully use the capacity of the OPAL gas pipeline, meaning 36 bln cubic meters per year. The Russian company reserves the right to use half of OPAL’s capacity. Following the decision, Gazprom slashed supplies via OPAL and started boosting gas transit to Europe through Ukraine.

OPAL is a branch pipe connecting Nord Stream to the gas transmission system of Central and Western Europe.