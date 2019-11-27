British OneWeb to set up its first satellite station in Asia on Hainan

SANYA, November 27./ TASS/. British communications company OneWeb signed a framework agreement with the Sanya authorities on setting up the first ground satellite station in Asia, Xinhua reported.

The parties signed the agreement on the sidelines of the two-day business forum in Hainan's Haikou, aimed at boosting the island's technological and industrial development.

The details of the deal have not yet been disclosed.

British OneWeb company (previously known as WorldVu Satellites) was founded in 2012. By 2020 the company intends to launch about 600 communications satellites and begin to use them commercially. By 2021 OneWeb plans to provide the Earth's 24/7 coverage.