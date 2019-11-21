Moldova to sign gas delivery contract with Russia’s Gazprom soon — president

CHISINAU, November 20. /TASS/. In the coming days, Moldova will soon sign a new three-year contract with Russia’s energy giant Gazprom for the delivery of Russian gas to the republic, President Igor Dodon told the Moldova 1 TV channel, commenting on the results of the country’s premier visit to Moscow.

"[During the talks, the sides] discussed the details of gas deliveries to the republic. The contract with Gazprom, valid for three years, will be signed within the next few days," he said.

According to the Moldovan leader, the new deal will stipulate alternative delivery routes for this period, including in case if gas transit via Ukraine would be impossible.

One of the variants envisages the reversed gas supplies via the TurkStream pipeline.

The price of Russian gas for Moldova will be $173 per 1,000 cubic meters, which is significantly lower due to changes in the contract price formula, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak told reporters following the Russian-Moldovan talks on Wednesday.

Moldova is currently buying gas from Gazprom under the contract expiring in 2019. Gazprom supplied 2.9 bln cubic meters of natural gas to Moldova last year, up 8.4% on an annualized basis. In the first quarter of 2019, Moldova purchased Russian gas at $235 per 1,000 cubic meters.