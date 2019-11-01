Anapa Airport to open charter flights to Dubai in December

SOCHI, November 1. /TASS/. Anapa Airport will open charter flights to Dubai in accordance with the winter schedule, press service of the Krasnodar International Airport said on Friday.
"As part of the winter flight schedule from October 27, 2019, to March 28, 2020, charter flights to Dubai (UAE) are planned from Anapa International Airport. In total, three flights will be performed: departures on December 26, 2019, January 2 and 9, 2020," the press service said.
According to the press service, the flights are organized by the tour operator Anex tour and Azur Air airline.
The winter flight schedule also plans to introduce flights Anapa - Yerevan.
Anapa International Airport is a resort airport in southern Russia, where the tourist flow reaches 4 mln people a year. Passenger traffic in January - September 2019 amounted to about 1.5 mln people. In May 2019, Anapa International Airport was named after the pilot Vladimir Kokkinaki.