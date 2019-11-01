Anapa Airport to open charter flights to Dubai in December

SOCHI, November 1. /TASS/. Anapa Airport will open charter flights to Dubai in accordance with the winter schedule, press service of the Krasnodar International Airport said on Friday.

"As part of the winter flight schedule from October 27, 2019, to March 28, 2020, charter flights to Dubai (UAE) are planned from Anapa International Airport. In total, three flights will be performed: departures on December 26, 2019, January 2 and 9, 2020," the press service said.