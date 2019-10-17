Russian companies mull establishing car assembly plants in Kenya, says ambassador

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Russian companies expressed interest in setting up plants manufacturing Russian automotive industry products in Kenya, Russian Ambassador to Kenya Dmitry Maximychev said in an interview with TASS ahead of the Russia-Africa summit.

"Current relations between Russia and Kenya are very multifaceted. Kenya is our largest partner on the African continent, ranking 4th in terms of trade (more than $300 mln a year) among sub-Saharan Africana states," he noted.

"We mark the interest of Russian companies in launching assembly plants of the domestic auto industry in Kenya, joint ventures for production of fuels and lubricants for sale in East Africa," he said.

Partnership with Africa

According to the ambassador, Africa is the most dynamically developing continent. That is why strengthening ties with Africa is the imperative of the time.

"Summit and Economic Forum of Russia and Africa are a natural result of growing interest of both parties in cooperation," he said.

"These events will help to reveal the potential for economic cooperation between Russian and African business circles on a wide range of issues. We expect this event (the coming Russia-Africa summit - TASS) to help establish partnerships relations with leading African organizations responsible for stimulating trade and attracting investment in the region’s economy. "

"Today, Russia has a lot to offer African countries - from cooperation in the digital economy to food security, transport and energy," said the ambassador.

"Achieving sustainable development of the continent through mutually beneficial multifaceted interaction is a significant contribution to international efforts to achieve the goals of the UN Global Agenda for the period until 2030," he said.

In turn, Kenya, according to the Russian ambassador, has "unique experience in preserving its natural heritage, protecting biodiversity and the environment."

"It has become one of the first countries in the world to prohibit the production, sale and use of disposable plastic bags. Work is currently underway to ban disposable plastic bottles," the diplomat said.

Russia-Africa summit

Sochi on October 23-24 will host the Russia-Africa summit, to be co-chaired by Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi. The leaders of all 54 African countries were invited. Alongside the summit there will be an economic forum involving the heads of state, government officials, businesses and Africa’s integration associations.