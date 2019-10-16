IMF expects Russian budget to face deficit again in 2020 — report

WASHINGTON, October 16. /TASS/. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the Russian federal budget will have deficit again 2020, the Fund said in its report on Wednesday.

Deficit of the Russian budget will be 0.1% of GDP in 2020 and will then grow from 0.3% of GDP in 2021 to 0.6% in 2022 and 0.8% in 2024, IMF says. Conclusions of IMF analysts are based on the fiscal rule in Russia and oil price forecasts.

The Russian budget has surplus of 2.7% of GDP in 2019 for the first time since 2011.

According to the draft budget prepared by the Russian government, the surplus of 0.8%, 0.5% and 0.2% of GDP is respectively planned for 2020-2022.

The surplus of the Russian budget will be 1% of GDP in 2019, according to the IMF forecast.