Alrosa digs up record-breaking, 800-mln year-old diamond

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Russia’s top miner Alrosa unearthed a double diamond in Yakutia, estimated by researchers to be more than 800 million years old, the company reported on Friday.

The gemstone has an unusual structure, with one diamond freely moving inside the other one. The gem therefore looks like a traditional nesting doll. This unique diamond is the first of its kind ever in the industry’s history, specialists say.