Novatek, Sovcomflot to set up JV for year-round supplies from LNG projects

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Russia’s gas producer Novatek and shipping company Sovcomflot have signed an agreement to set up a joint venture to ensure year-round supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Arctic LNG 2 and other future LNG projects of Novatek.

"The company will enable us to operate the fleet more efficiently. Transport expenditures account for more than one fourth of LNG production cost," Chief Executive Officer of Novatek Leonid Mikhelson said at the signing ceremony that took place at the Eastern Economic Forum on Wednesday.

The joint venture will own vessels, operate the fleet and attract financing. It will also order 17 Arc7 tankers from Zvezda Shipyard and will monitor their construction. Their commissioning is planned for 2023-2026. The ships will sail under the Russian flag.

The funds for construction will be raised with the support of VEB.RF. It is planned to register the joint venture in Vladivostok.

