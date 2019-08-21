Belarus invites Russia to jointly promote export to third countries, says PM

MINSK, August 21. /TASS/. Minsk considers it promising to cooperate with Moscow on providing joint support to exports to third countries, Belarusian Prime Minister Sergei Rumas said at a meeting with Director General of the Russian Export Center (REC, part of VEB.RF) Andrei Slepnev on Wednesday.

"We are ready to move on to practical steps to support exports to third countries, particularly products with a high share of the Russian manufacturing content," he said.

Rumas expressed readiness to discuss Slepnev’s proposals on "financing integration projects, export-oriented projects, import substitution projects."

The PM is confident that the agreements with the Russian Export Center (REC) will "facilitate the development of trade and export operations."

He also noted that the Belarusian system of supporting exports is distinctly different from the Russian one. "We only focus on financial instruments. REC is an agent of the government and together with financial, it provides nonfinancial support, being a kind of a single contact for exporters," Rumas explained. "It would be interesting for us to discuss the experience of the Russian Export Center and the institutions that are part of it in more detail," he added.

Proposal of the Russian Export Center

The Russian Export Center (REC), the operator of the project to create a Russian industrial zone in Egypt, is ready to invite Belarusian companies to enter the zone, REC Director General Andrei Slepnev said at a meeting with Belarusian Prime Minister Sergei Rumas on Wednesday.

"We are ready to invite Belarusian manufacturers interested in entering the African market to the zone. Apart from location, we also provide opportunities to promote and finance trade operations," he said.

In February of 2016, Russia and Egypt signed a memorandum of understanding for the establishment of a Russian industrial zone near the Suez Canal. Under the memorandum, the industrial zone, which will offer favorable treatment and preferences for Russian resident companies, will cover an area of 2 million square meters in the east of Port Said. Russian carmakers, petrochemical enterprises, energy and medical companies are expected to locate their production facilities within the zone. The implementation period of the Russian industrial zone project is expected to be 30 years as divided into three stages. The zone’s full launch is planned for 2050.