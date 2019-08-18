First flight arrives at new airport in Russia’s Saratov

SARATOV, August 18. /TASS/. The first flight has arrived at a new airport in the Russian city of Saratov, which is named after Yuri Gagarin, a TASS correspondent reported. The flight was operated by Pobeda Airlines.

Russian State Duma (the lower house of parliament) Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, Deputy Transport Minister Alexander Yurchik, Federal Air Transport Agency head Alexander Neradko and owner of the airport's operating company Viktor Vekselberg arrived on the flight.

Regular flights to Gagarin Airport are expected to be launched on August 20.

Gagarin Airport, located 20 km from Saratov, is the second airport in Russia built from scratch in recent years.