Polish authorities intend to increase price of Russian gas transit — news agency

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Polish authorities expressed disapproval of the price currently paid by the Russian gas holding Gazprom for gas transportation across the country and said they would seek to increase it after expiry of the current contract, Bloomberg news agency reported on Wednesday, citing Polish official in charge of energy security Piotr Naimski.

Poland currently receives 21 mln zloty ($5.4 mln) for the Russian gas transit and such fee is "actually equal to zero," the official is quoted as saying. Gazprom should pay the market price for its gas transit, Naimski noted.

The authorities of Poland will continue carrying gas on the auction basis, expecting Gazprom to show interest in such infrastructure, Naimski said in mid-June of this year.

The contract for gas transportation by the Yamal gas pipeline will expire on May 16, 2020. The Yamal-Europe gas pipeline is laid across territories of Russia, Belarus, Poland and Germany, connecting gas fields in West Siberia with end consumers in West Europe.