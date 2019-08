Russia’s inflation slows to 5.1% in annual terms in May, Central Bank reports

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia slowed down in July 2019 to 4.58% after 4.66% in June, the Economic Development Ministry said in a report on Wednesday.

"In July 2019, annual inflation continued to slow down — to 4.58% after 4.66% a month earlier," the report stated.

An increase in consumer prices was mainly driven by adjustment of tariffs on housing and public utilities to the actual inflation. Tariffs rose by 2.47%, the ministry informed.